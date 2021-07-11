Advertisement

Kimberly woman killed, 2 children severely injured following Manitowoc County crash

Flight for Life and Theda Star were among the agencies which responded to the scene
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a woman is dead and two children are recovering from severe and life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Manitowoc County late Saturday afternoon.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the intersection of State Highway 42 and County Highway VV shortly after 4 p.m. in the Town of Two Rivers.

The Sheriff’s Office says based on their preliminary investigation, a Chevy Impala was eastbound on VV when it failed to stop at the intersection of Highway 42.

Authorities say the Chevy Impala was then hit by a southbound Dodge Ram 2500.

The Sheriff’s Office has identified the driver of the Impala as 31-year-old Kristen VanDeVoort of Kimberly, and say she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her passengers, identified by the Sheriff’s Office as a 7-year-old Kimberly boy and an 8-year-old Kimberly girl, had to be extricated by members of the fire department, and were flown to St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay due to their injuries.

The names of the children were not released.

Authorities have not specified how the woman and children knew each other.

Meanwhile, authorities say the driver of the Dodge Ram, identified as 71-year-old George Dearborn of Appleton, as well as his passenger, 69-year-old Wendy Dearborn of Appleton, were taken to Holy Family Hospital in Manitowoc for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still being investigated.

More than a dozen agencies responded to the crash, including Flight for Life and Theda Star.

