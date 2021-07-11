Green Bay man drowns in Peshtigo River

CRIVITZ, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a Green Bay man is dead after he went underwater on the Peshtigo River in the Village of Crivitz Saturday afternoon.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, a report came in shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday for a man who had gone underwater while tubing on the Peshtigo River downstream from Don Brooks Park in Crivitz.

Although emergency crews searched to rescue the man, the Sheriff’s Office says the effort became a recovery when the victim was found.

Authorities pronounced the man dead just after 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Sheriff’s Office has identified the man as 40-year-old Anthony Rogers of Green Bay.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, initial reports indicate contributing factors to the man’s death may include he may have not been a strong swimmer, and wasn’t wearing a personal flotation device when he went underwater.

The incident is still being investigated, and an autopsy has been scheduled for Monday, July 12 to identify the primary cause of death, as well as to determine if any other factors existed.

