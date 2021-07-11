A FEW EARLY-WEEK SHOWERS OR STORMS

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with a few foggy spots. Lows will dip into the middle and upper 50s. Look for a mix of sun and clouds Monday with a stray afternoon rain shower possible... especially south. A northeast wind around 10 mph can be expected and it will feel slightly humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday will be muggier with partly cloudy skies and highs into the lower 80s. Spotty afternoon storms will develop, but they’ll remain hit-or-miss. The higher humidity continues through the middle of the week. Wednesday likely starts dry and mostly sunny, but clouds will increase through the day. A widespread round of rain and storms will arrive from the west late in the day.

Occasional rain showers along with cloudy skies will linger through the day on Thursday. There won’t be a significant drop in temperatures or humidity behind this storm system, but a slight dip can be expected. Highs will go from the mid 80s ahead of any storms on Wednesday to around 80° Thursday and Friday. Lows throughout this week, after tonight, will be in the 60s.

This mid-week weathermaker could bring around 0.5″ to 1″ of rain to much Northeast Wisconsin. Once the rain wraps up on Thursday, we should be dry for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

WINDS & WAVES:

MONDAY: NNE 10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TUESDAY: WNW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-1′

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with patchy fog possible. LOW: 57

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. A stray PM shower? Slightly humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Spotty afternoon storms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Turning cloudy with storms arriving LATE. Humid and warm. HIGH: 86 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: Muggy and cloudy with lingering rain showers. HIGH: 80 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Not as humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm. HIGH: 84

