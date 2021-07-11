Fans pack Deer District as Bucks host first Finals game in decades

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - 47 years have passed since fans have traveled to Milwaukee for a NBA Finals game, and on Sunday, fans showed they were more than ready for this day to arrive.

Hours before tipoff Sunday, a steady stream of fans filed into the Deer District ahead of Game 3.

Deer District gates are open. Here come the fans. #nbafinals pic.twitter.com/znoUf1bmQn — Adriana Torres (@TorresAdrianaTV) July 11, 2021

Vo Williams, a Los Angeles based rapper and performer, will be performing his song “History in the Making” live before tipoff.

The song inspired the Milwaukee Bucks’ theme for the season.

Williams told Action 2 News the Bucks discovered his song in a movie trailer, and were inspired by the lyrics.

Fans who have been watching games throughout the season have likely heard “History in the Making” because it has been playing during the player introductions.

Williams says he is thrilled to be a part of such a special moment, and celebrate the journey he has been on with the team.

“Oh, I’m ready. I mean, you know, I came in, I was pretty chill and I thought that I needed coffee, but then the minute I stepped inside of that court, I could just feel it. It’s going to be, tonight is going to be history and I hope that, I hope that we can make some memories tonight that everybody will remember forever,” said Williams.

History really is in the making tonight as @thisisvo performs his song “HISTORY IN THE MAKING” that’s been featured in the @Bucks player introductions all season. I’ll be live at 5:30 & 10 p.m. tonight on @WBAY with more 🏀 #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/Xy1mD3qRWh — Megan Kernan (@megankernantv) July 11, 2021

Fans from all over are hopeful the home court advantage can turn the Bucks fortunes around in Game 3.

“The energy at a finals game is just amazing... and to have it be in Milwaukee is really special,” said Barb Neubauer, a Bucks fan from Shawano.

“Watching it on TV from West Virginia, the enthusiasm of the fans here, I was like ‘I have got to be part of this’ so flew up here last night and can’t wait to see it this evening,” said Greg Grant, a fellow Bucks fan from West Virginia.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Team coverage on @WBAY as the Bucks take on the Suns tonight in Milwaukee! @megankernantv and @TorresAdrianaTV will have updates and fan reactions throughout the game 🏀 #NBAFinals #wisconsin pic.twitter.com/4mU8pFIipr — Cruz Medina (@wx_cruz) July 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.