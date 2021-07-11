Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine clinic being offered Sunday at Appleton’s Wilson Middle School

COVID-19 vaccine generic
COVID-19 vaccine generic(source: WMC Action News 5)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Community members in Appleton who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine yet are invited to do so at Wilson Middle School on Sunday.

Event organizers say the goal is to offer access to vaccines to more diverse students and families in the Fox Valley.

The Pfizer vaccine will be offered at the event, which runs from 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone who is at least 12 years old may participate.

Those who are under 18 years old must be accompanies by a legal guardian.

Although you can register ahead of time, walk-ins are also accepted.

A second dose will be required, and organizers say those are planned for Sunday, August 1 at Wilson Middle School.

