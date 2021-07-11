Consumer First Alert: Scammers posing as the DWD, WisDOT sending text messages

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Scammers are trying to catch more people off guard by using a text scam that targets those who are getting unemployment.

Wisconsin’s Department of Workforce Development (DWD) is warning about scam text messages which attempt to make people think there’s a problem with their unemployment claim.

The DWD website has a July alert, and shared examples of fake unemployment text messages.

One message says there’s an error in your claim, and wants you to click to review it.

Another message instructs you to update your profile.

One Action 2 News viewer shared another message that says “Wisconsin Unemployment Verification” about exciting changes to improve unemployment and pandemic unemployment security features. The text also says you’re required to verify your information to activate, and if you don’t, your profile will be deactivated in 48 hours.

However, you can tell by reading that Wisconsin is misspelled in the link.

In addition, the DWD says to not click on links or give personal information.

The agency doesn’t sent text messages saying your profile or claim will be deactivated, and officials say if you did in to get text messages from the department and aren’t sure if something is legitimate, you should log directly into your claimant portal to see if you’ve really received a message.

There’s also a scam alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), with scammers targeting DMV customers in Wisconsin and other states.

As Action 2 News previously reported, viewers have been receiving these messages, which say you can get a waiver for your drivers license. The text also asks for your birth date, social security number and drivers license number.

Officials say to not click on any links, and to not share your personal information if you receive one of those messages.

State officials with the Wisconsin Bureau of Consumer Protection say they have received 149 complaints in the last year about government impersonation scams, however a lot of people don’t report the scam, so there are likely many more of the scams happening.

If you think you’re a victim of the scam, you should call the Wisconsin Consumer Protection hotline at 800-422-7128. You can also file a consumer complaint by CLICKING HERE.

