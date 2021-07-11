“Bring Your Own Five” basketball tournament brings police officers and youth together

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An effort to unify the community and help kids, the 7th annual ‘Bring Your Own Five’ basketball tournament started back up on Saturday at Fisk Park in Green Bay, after being postponed for a year due to the pandemic.

The Divine Temple Church of God hosts the family-friendly tournament in partnership with the Green Bay Police Department.

“It’s bringing people together, race aside, everybody’s equal and we’re changing the community one basket at a time,” said Commander Kevin Warych, Green Bay Police Department.

Organizers say this all started when there was trouble at the park and the police took the rims off the basketball hoops, that’s when Sharon Harper came up with the idea to bring the police and the teens together by playing basketball.

“The change that I want to see in this world is this, black and white, young and old, police, kids, everybody in the community, unity in the community is what I’m about,” said Sharon Harper, Executive Director of ‘Bring Your Own Five.’

“That’s what community’s all about, what policing is all about nowadays is getting everybody to interact, getting to know each other on a human level and you know to make friends,” said Interim Police Chief Jim Runge, Green Bay Police Department.

Green Bay Police officers have been playing in the tournament since the very beginning.

“It’s really just about building these relationships with these young men and these relationships I’ve formed and I’ll see them, kids that have played 7, 8 years ago,” said Commander Warych.

“After everything that’s going on in the world with the police officers and the community and the black community, I think this is something since it started was to try to bring everybody together, make it look like everybody’s equal and that nobody’s different,” said Marcus Drake, a player in the tournament.

Organizers say they are always looking for more players, it’s free to play and there is no sign-up required, people who are interested can just show up to Fisk Park and join the fun. Games are held every Saturday until August 28th from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“This is my first coming here and it’s definitely setting a great example on me, you know, that I can always come here and get food, play a good couple games, know I’m protected by the law enforcement, know there won’t be any violence or anything, just peace,” said Darrell Fisher, a player in the tournament.

