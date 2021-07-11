Been there before: Bucks, down 2-0, look for life at home

MILWAUKEE (AP) - For the second time this postseason, the Milwaukee Bucks have staggered home with a 2-0 deficit.

Milwaukee fans waited 47 years to see the NBA Finals return to their city, but they will end up watching Chris Paul, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns celebrate a championship at Fiserv Forum if the home team can’t turn things around quickly.

Game 3 is Sunday night, the first NBA Finals game in Milwaukee since 1974 figuring to be a raucous scene inside and outside the arena.

No team has overcome a 3-0 deficit in the NBA, so the Bucks’ situation is dire. But they battled back from a situation that appeared just as bleak last month.

The Bucks dropped two games in Brooklyn to start the Eastern Conference semifinals, then took the next two at home to even things up.

They won the series in a Game 7 thriller in Brooklyn.

The Bucks are 7-1 at home in the postseason, but now they welcome what was the NBA’s best traveling team.

Phoenix was 24-12 on the road during the regular season and has gone 6-2 in the postseason, closing out all three of its series in its opponent’s building.

The Suns opened this series with a pair of double-digit victories in Phoenix, where they were largely in control throughout the second half in both games.

