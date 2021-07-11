Advertisement

3 years since Sun Prairie gas leak explosion

Cory Barr
Cory Barr(WMTV)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday marks the three-year anniversary since the tragic Sun Prairie explosion that injured firefighter Ryan Welch, and killed fire Captain Cory Barr.

On July 10, 2018, Sun Prairie emergency crews responded to a punctured natural gas line at the corner of Main and Bristol Streets at 6:21 p.m. Around 40 minutes later an explosion occurred.

Captain Barr suffered injuries after being knocked down under a rubble pile as a result of the explosion, and was transported by Sun Prairie EMS to UW-Madison where he later passed away.

In 2020 a statue dedicated to Captain Barr and all the fire personnel who responded to the explosion was erected with the help of donations from the community. A street near the fire station was renamed after Barr as well.

“I feel like people want to hear we’re fine, we’re happy, we’re moving on. That’s not ever going to happen, “says Barr’s widow, Abby. “What’s going to happen is we’re going to move forward with Cory in our hearts forever.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Coronavirus cases up, COVID-19 deaths up in Wisconsin
Ashley Mae Norris, 14, was reported missing from Sturgeon Bay on July 9, 2021
Girl missing after waiting for ride in Sturgeon Bay
Several fire departments battled a house fire in Brillion overnight into Saturday morning.
4 displaced following Forest Junction house fire
Outagamie Co. announces road closures, construction projects starting Monday
Drugs found during smuggling attempt. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
Rep. Gallagher, sheriffs discuss effects of border crisis in NE Wisconsin

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine generic
COVID-19 vaccine clinic being offered Sunday at Appleton’s Wilson Middle School
“Bring Your Own Five” basketball tournament brings police officers and youth together
“Bring Your Own Five” basketball tournament brings police officers and youth together
Consumer First Alert: Unemployment text scams
Consumer First Alert: Unemployment scams
An unsettled weather pattern takes shape to start the workweek!
First Alert Forecast: Unsettle Weather Pattern this week!
'Bring Your Own Five' kicks off on Saturday, bringing police officers and youth together
“Bring Your Own Five” basketball tournament brings police officers and youth together