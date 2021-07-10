YOUR WEEKEND FORECAST

Our weekend forecast looks nice, but we are going to be very close to a storm system swirling across southern parts of the Midwest. This weathermaker will become cut-off from the main flow of the jet stream and produce some rain mostly south of us. Today looks dry for most with just a small shower chance south and west of the Fox Valley and high clouds will overspread the area at points throughout the day. Even with some clouds around, temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid to upper 70s for highs. Tomorrow doesn’t look too bad, but there will definitely be more clouds around throughout the day.

Tomorrow, clouds will thicken as we go throughout the day. It’s probably going to be dry for the first half of the day, but by the late afternoon and into the evening, we can see some showers starting to work its way up from the south. Some of that rain could continue into Sunday night, but the better rain chances come as we go into the work week.

Much of next week looks unsettled... Showers and thunderstorms will be more likely almost every day with an increase in the heat and humidity.

WINDS & WAVES:

SATURDAY: E/NE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

SUNDAY: NE 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: Partly to Mostly sunny. Warm and comfortable. Stray shower south? HIGH: 78

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds. Stray shower south? LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Thickening clouds. A few showers possible south later in the day. HIGH: 75 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and more humid. Scattered showers, A rumble of thunder. HIGH: 76 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and humid. Chance of spotty storms. HIGH: 81 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid. Storms, best chance afternoon and night. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: Early thundershowers, then some sun. HIGH: 80 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Clouds and sun. Not as humid. HIGH: 81

