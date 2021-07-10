Advertisement

Unopened Legend of Zelda game from 1987 sells for $870,000

An unopened copy of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda that was made in 1987 has sold at auction...
An unopened copy of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda that was made in 1987 has sold at auction for $870,000. Heritage Auctions in Dallas says the video game sold Friday, July 9, 2021.(Source: Heritage Actions)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — An unopened copy of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda that was made in 1987 has sold at auction for $870,000.

Heritage Auctions in Dallas said the video game sold Friday.

The auction house said it was a rare version that was created during a limited production run that took place during a few months in late 1987. The Legend of Zelda is a popular fantasy adventure game that was first released in 1986.

“The Legend of Zelda marks the beginning of one of the most important sagas in gaming; its historical significance can’t be understated ... it is a true collector’s piece,” Valarie McLeckie, Heritage’s video game specialist, said in a statement.

In April, the auction house sold an unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. that was bought in 1986 and forgotten about in a desk drawer for $660,000.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Coronavirus cases up, COVID-19 deaths up in Wisconsin
Ashley Mae Norris, 14, was reported missing from Sturgeon Bay on July 9, 2021
Girl missing after waiting for ride in Sturgeon Bay
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Dane Co. missing couple’s disappearance now ‘suspicious’
Tyler Stevenson
Green Bay Police looking for “dangerous” man in armed incident
Wisconsin bishop takes rare step of removing defiant priest

Latest News

Smoke rises from a food and beverage factory in Rupganj, outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday,...
Police arrest Bangladesh factory owners after fire kills 52
Fire damages Forest Junction home
Fire damages Forest Junction home
Police officers patrol in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday.
‘We need help’: Haiti’s interim leader requests US troops
In this June 30, 2021, file photo, light shines on the Champlain Towers South as search and...
Review prompted by building collapse closes Miami courthouse