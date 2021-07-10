Advertisement

TURNING WARMER AND MORE HUMID NEXT WEEK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Skies will stay fair tonight with more clouds south. Lows could be as cool as the upper 40s across the Northwoods with readings closer to 60° through the Fox Cities and Lakeside. Areas of fog could develop overnight as the humidity increases.

Outside of any fog, skies should be partly cloudy Sunday morning. Clouds will thicken through the day, and it could be breezy at times. It may feel slightly humid as highs push into the middle 70s. The day is likely dry, but a stray shower may pop up south of the Fox Valley. Lows will stay in the lower 60s at night.

It will feel muggier as we begin a new work week. Look for a mix of sun and clouds Monday with scattered afternoon rain showers. While you may hear a rumble or two of thunder, severe weather is not expected. Highs Monday should still be in the mid 70s, but we’ll be into the lower 80s on Tuesday with the humidity continuing.

There will be a chance for spotty afternoon storms on Tuesday, but chances for rain are higher on Wednesday. That’s when a more widespread round of rain should arrive with a weak weather system. Rain and storms look to move in by Wednesday afternoon with light showers lingering through the day on Thursday. There won’t be a significant drop in temperatures or humidity behind this system, but a slight dip can be expected. Highs will go from the mid 80s Wednesday to the upper 70s Thursday with lows going from the mid 60s at night to near 60° by Friday morning.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

SUNDAY: NE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

MONDAY: ENE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Mainly clear to partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not quite as cool. LOW: 59

SUNDAY: AM fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Clouds thicken, but likely dry. Stray shower south? HIGH: 76 LOW: 62

MONDAY: More humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered PM showers. Thunder? HIGH: 75 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and humid. Spotty PM storms. HIGH: 81 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Turning cloudy with storms arriving by the afternoon. Muggy and warm. HIGH: 84 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: Generally cloudy with lingering rain showers. Not as humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable with lower humidity. HIGH: 81 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. HIGH: 83

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Coronavirus cases up, COVID-19 deaths up in Wisconsin
Ashley Mae Norris, 14, was reported missing from Sturgeon Bay on July 9, 2021
Girl missing after waiting for ride in Sturgeon Bay
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Dane Co. missing couple’s disappearance now ‘suspicious’
Tyler Stevenson
Green Bay Police looking for “dangerous” man in armed incident
Wisconsin bishop takes rare step of removing defiant priest

Latest News

First Alert Weather
YOUR WEEKEND FORECAST
Nice, dry, & warm today!
First Alert Forecast: Warm & Dry Today!
First Alert Weather dew point trend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mostly nice weekend
First Alert Weather rain chances for the week ahead
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Watching out this weekend