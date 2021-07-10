TURNING WARMER AND MORE HUMID NEXT WEEK

Skies will stay fair tonight with more clouds south. Lows could be as cool as the upper 40s across the Northwoods with readings closer to 60° through the Fox Cities and Lakeside. Areas of fog could develop overnight as the humidity increases.

Outside of any fog, skies should be partly cloudy Sunday morning. Clouds will thicken through the day, and it could be breezy at times. It may feel slightly humid as highs push into the middle 70s. The day is likely dry, but a stray shower may pop up south of the Fox Valley. Lows will stay in the lower 60s at night.

It will feel muggier as we begin a new work week. Look for a mix of sun and clouds Monday with scattered afternoon rain showers. While you may hear a rumble or two of thunder, severe weather is not expected. Highs Monday should still be in the mid 70s, but we’ll be into the lower 80s on Tuesday with the humidity continuing.

There will be a chance for spotty afternoon storms on Tuesday, but chances for rain are higher on Wednesday. That’s when a more widespread round of rain should arrive with a weak weather system. Rain and storms look to move in by Wednesday afternoon with light showers lingering through the day on Thursday. There won’t be a significant drop in temperatures or humidity behind this system, but a slight dip can be expected. Highs will go from the mid 80s Wednesday to the upper 70s Thursday with lows going from the mid 60s at night to near 60° by Friday morning.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

SUNDAY: NE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

MONDAY: ENE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Mainly clear to partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not quite as cool. LOW: 59

SUNDAY: AM fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Clouds thicken, but likely dry. Stray shower south? HIGH: 76 LOW: 62

MONDAY: More humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered PM showers. Thunder? HIGH: 75 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and humid. Spotty PM storms. HIGH: 81 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Turning cloudy with storms arriving by the afternoon. Muggy and warm. HIGH: 84 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: Generally cloudy with lingering rain showers. Not as humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable with lower humidity. HIGH: 81 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. HIGH: 83

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.