Outagamie Co. announces road closures, construction projects starting Monday

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Drivers in Outagamie County will need to be aware of two construction projects starting Monday in the region.

According to county officials, one project will begin in Appleton on County JJ/Edgewood Drive, and the other will be in Kaukauna on County Highway Z.

In Appleton, County JJ/Edgewood Drive from French Road to Cherryvale Avenue will be closed as crews install a water main for the City of Appleton.

Officials say through traffic is being detoured onto US 41 from County Highway N to County Highway E.

Anyone who lives within the project limits will be able to access their driveways.

The closure is expected to last through July 28.

Meanwhile in Kaukauna, crews will be replacing the existing asphalt pavement, and also improve safety and drainage in areas.

The County Z paving project will affect drivers who use the stretch of roadway from County Highway HH to State Highway 55.

Crews anticipate the project to be finished by August 5.

No detour will be posted, and officials say the road will be closed to through traffic, and will only allow local traffic to pass through.

