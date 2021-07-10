Advertisement

Outagamie Co. announces road closures, construction projects starting Monday

(KGWN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Drivers in Outagamie County will need to be aware of two construction projects starting Monday in the region.

According to county officials, one project will begin in Appleton on County JJ/Edgewood Drive, and the other will be in Kaukauna on County Highway Z.

In Appleton, County JJ/Edgewood Drive from French Road to Cherryvale Avenue will be closed as crews install a water main for the City of Appleton.

Officials say through traffic is being detoured onto US 41 from County Highway N to County Highway E.

Anyone who lives within the project limits will be able to access their driveways.

The closure is expected to last through July 28.

Meanwhile in Kaukauna, crews will be replacing the existing asphalt pavement, and also improve safety and drainage in areas.

The County Z paving project will affect drivers who use the stretch of roadway from County Highway HH to State Highway 55.

Crews anticipate the project to be finished by August 5.

No detour will be posted, and officials say the road will be closed to through traffic, and will only allow local traffic to pass through.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Coronavirus cases up, COVID-19 deaths up in Wisconsin
Ashley Mae Norris, 14, was reported missing from Sturgeon Bay on July 9, 2021
Girl missing after waiting for ride in Sturgeon Bay
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Dane Co. missing couple’s disappearance now ‘suspicious’
Tyler Stevenson
Green Bay Police looking for “dangerous” man in armed incident
Wisconsin bishop takes rare step of removing defiant priest

Latest News

Fire damages Forest Junction home
Fire damages Forest Junction home
Nice, dry, & warm today!
First Alert Forecast: Warm & Dry Today!
U.S.-Mexico border
Rep. Gallagher, sheriffs meet over border crisis
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Wade Miley (AP File Photo/Tony Dejak)
Miley delivers on mound and at plate as Reds top Brewers 2-0