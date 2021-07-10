Local cancer survivor looks to give back to a current cancer patient

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A mom in Brown County, who battled cancer herself, has something special she wants to give a current cancer patient.

Amy Schwarz from Hobart battled and survived colon cancer. She said, “I received the call that I had colon cancer shortly after our second child was born and we underwent multiple surgeries and doctor appointments…from personal experience, I know the importance and value of gifts, gift cards, etc to help with the physical, mental and financial side of beating cancer. My goal is to make one family in our area smile, and to help ease some of the burden of fighting cancer, even if it is just for one family for one day.”

Schwarz is in search of someone currently battling, fighting or undergoing treatment for cancer. They must be a Brown County resident.

“We live in a great community and so many managers and owners in the area were eager and willing to help when they heard about my idea,” said Schwarz.

Her idea is to gift a cancer patient and their family with goodies and items from local businesses.

If you know of someone battling cancer, please submit their name to amyhhrst@gmail.com. Names must be submitted by Monday, July 12 at noon and a random winner will be drawn.

“The donation gifts, as well as a few other gifts from our family, will be delivered to the winner on the afternoon of Monday, July 12, 2021. We would love to help everyone, but we will pray for all families submitted, have a great weekend,” said Schwarz.

