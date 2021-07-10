Advertisement

Engagement ring sales soar as US rebounds from COVID-19

There's been a rise in couples getting engaged in the U.S.
There's been a rise in couples getting engaged in the U.S.(KTVZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More Americans are saying “I do.”

The wedding industry is making a major rebound as much of the United States is bouncing back from COVID-19.

Price Blanchard, an executive vice president with the Shane Co., a privately held jeweler, told CNN business sales of both engagement rings and wedding bands are on the rise.

In addition, nuptials that were postponed due to the pandemic are also taking place as family and friends are able to gather again in person.

One reason for a rise in marriages, besides true love, is many Americans have been able to save money during the shutdown while they were not able to go out.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Coronavirus cases up, COVID-19 deaths up in Wisconsin
Ashley Mae Norris, 14, was reported missing from Sturgeon Bay on July 9, 2021
Girl missing after waiting for ride in Sturgeon Bay
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Dane Co. missing couple’s disappearance now ‘suspicious’
Tyler Stevenson
Green Bay Police looking for “dangerous” man in armed incident
Wisconsin bishop takes rare step of removing defiant priest

Latest News

Telulah Park in Appleton was busy with skaters of all ages on a sunny summer Saturday morning.
Brat Fry fundraiser for an indoor Appleton skatepark
Work to remove the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee began early Saturday morning.
‘An incredible day’ as Robert E. Lee statue removed in Charlottesville
Health officials are concerned about a new version of the Covid-19 virus which is spreading in...
Delta variant results in rise of new cases
Outagamie Co. announces road closures, construction projects starting Monday