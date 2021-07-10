Advertisement

Brillion home catches fire overnight

Several fire departments battled a house fire in Brillion overnight into Saturday morning.
Several fire departments battled a house fire in Brillion overnight into Saturday morning.
Several fire departments battled a house fire in Brillion overnight into Saturday morning.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRILLION, Wis. (WBAY) - Several fire departments battled a house fire in Brillion overnight into Saturday morning. As of 5 a.m. firefighters were still working the scene.

Action 2 News is still working to learn what happened but we know the home is on Church Street south of Highway 10 in Brillion. The emergency call for the fire occurred before 3 a.m.

Large flames were seen as firefighters battled the fire.

The Brillion Fire Department has not released information on what happened or any other details, but Action 2 News will bring you the latest as soon as that information is released.

Stay tuned on Action 2 News this morning and/or online for the latest.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Coronavirus cases up, COVID-19 deaths up in Wisconsin
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Dane Co. missing couple’s disappearance now ‘suspicious’
Ashley Mae Norris, 14, was reported missing from Sturgeon Bay on July 9, 2021
Girl missing after waiting for ride in Sturgeon Bay
Tyler Stevenson
Green Bay Police looking for “dangerous” man in armed incident
Three wanted in Manitowoc County attempted armed robbery. Zimmerman was located Friday.
1 caught, 2 sought for Manitowoc County attempted armed robbery

Latest News

Fond du Lac police investigate shots fired incident
Man dies after getting pulled from the water in Door County
Photo By: Green Bay Water Utility (Certain Brown County communities no longer have to conserve...
Crews retrieve stuck robot inside Green Bay’s water pipeline
Avoid Leo Frigo bridge until further notice
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: AVOID the Leo Frigo until further notice because of crashes