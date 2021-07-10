Brillion home catches fire overnight

BRILLION, Wis. (WBAY) - Several fire departments battled a house fire in Brillion overnight into Saturday morning. As of 5 a.m. firefighters were still working the scene.

Action 2 News is still working to learn what happened but we know the home is on Church Street south of Highway 10 in Brillion. The emergency call for the fire occurred before 3 a.m.

Large flames were seen as firefighters battled the fire.

The Brillion Fire Department has not released information on what happened or any other details, but Action 2 News will bring you the latest as soon as that information is released.

