Brat Fry fundraiser for an indoor Appleton skatepark

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - Halloween is still over three months away but there were plenty of tricks and treats in Kimberly at today’s skateboarding Brat Fry. North East Skateboarding Trust (NEST) in Wisconsin, an Appleton non-profit, is helping grow the sport in their community and is already getting ready for temperatures to drop.

“After you learn how to ollie, which is basically learning how to jump on to something or over something on a skateboard, it’s a feeling of flying and it’s just really exhilarating,” long-time skateboarder and Fox Valley Christian Fellowship member, Andy Kramer, said.

A reaction that NEST is trying to bring to skaters of all ages, year round. Hopefully through fundraisers like today’s Brat Fry hosted by the Fox Valley Christian Fellowship.

“We live in Wisconsin so half of the year we can’t even be outside which stinks and it’s just one of the reasons we need an indoor skate park here in Appleton,” a board member of NEST, Jamie Law, shared.

On a sunny summer Saturday, the local Appleton Skatepark at Telulah Park is packed with both advanced skaters and those taking some of their first lessons.

“They skate all the time. Even in the winter,” Kramer said. “Kids will come out and shovel. So it’s used a ton.”

Kramer’s 11-year-old son, Nolan, has taken after his dad since learning to skateboard about six months ago. He hopes to continue for the rest of his life.

“I might not have such a good day but then when I skate I just don’t think about anything else besides skating,” Nolan said.

Providing a soundtrack to the fundraiser was Styles Entertainment which, “helps keep the energy up and keeps the event flowing so there are no lull moments in there unfortunately that happens sometimes,” according to Rick Schunk, owner of Styles Entertainment.

NEST is looking for building recommendations and donations to keep up with Appleton’s growing skating community.

“We have a lot of volunteers already that are willing to help build once we have a building,” Law said. “They’re willing to come in and help build the ramps and do everything that we need.”

If you’re interested in joining the hundreds of volunteers already involved with this non-profit or want to donate towards the thousands of dollars needed for the indoor park’s rent and insurance, visit the NEST website (click here). They are hoping to have a building lined up by November 2021.

