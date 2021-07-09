Advertisement

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Anderson
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Our weekend forecast looks nice, but we are going to be very close to a storm system swirling across southern parts of the Midwest. This weathermaker will become cut-off from the main flow of the jet stream and produce some rain. At the moment, it looks like we’ll see plenty of sunshine on Saturday with just some passing clouds, but clouds will thicken on Sunday especially later in the day. It’s probably going to be dry, but showers across southern Wisconsin late in the weekend, might make their way far enough north to bring us a rain chance Sunday night.

Much of next week looks unsettled... Showers and thunderstorms will be more likely almost every day with an increase in the heat and humidity.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

SATURDAY: E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

SUNDAY: NE 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Starlit skies. Mild and dry. Late-night fog NORTH. LOW: 52

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly sunny. Warm and comfortable. Stray shower south? HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Thickening clouds. A few showers possible south later in the day. HIGH: 78 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and more humid. Scattered showers, A rumble of thunder. HIGH: 76 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and humid. Chance of scattered storms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid. Storms, best chance afternoon and night. HIGH: 84 LOW: 67

THURSDAY: Early thundershowers, then some sun. HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Clouds and sun. Not as humid. A stray shower? HIGH: 80

