WARMER & PROBABLY DRY THROUGH THE WEEKEND...

Showers and thunderstorms have been marching their way through the Corn Belt early this morning. A few of these thundershowers have also clipped through southwestern Wisconsin. We’ll include a SMALL chance of an afternoon shower today for areas SOUTHWEST of Green Bay. Otherwise, your Friday is probably going to be dry with sunshine and some passing clouds.

It’s going to be warmer compared to the past couple days. Look for afternoon high temperatures in the 70s. For many folks, our temperatures will be ideal... And with a light east breeze, it won’t be all that humid. It looks like this pleasant warmth will last all the way through the weekend.

Our weekend forecast looks nice, but we are going to very close to a storm system swirling across the Midwest. This weathermaker will become cut-off from the main flow of the jet stream and produce some rain. At the moment, it looks like we’ll see sunshine on Saturday, with thickening clouds on Sunday. It’s probably going to be dry, but showers across southern Wisconsin late in the weekend, might make their way far enough north to bring us a rain chance Sunday night.

Showers and thunderstorms will be more likely next week, with an increase in the heat and humidity.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: NE/SE 1-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

SATURDAY: E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Partly cloudy. A bit warmer. A shower southwest? HIGH: 77

TONIGHT: Starlit skies. Mild and dry. Late-night fog NORTH. LOW: 53

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Toasty warm and comfortable. HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Thickening clouds. Probably dry, with a shower chance SOUTH at NIGHT. HIGH: 78 LOW: 63

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and more humid. Scattered showers. HIGH: 75 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and humid. Chance of scattered storms. HIGH: 80 LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and humid. Chance of scattered storms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Early thundershowers, then some sun. HIGH: 80

