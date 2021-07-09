Advertisement

WARMER & PROBABLY DRY THROUGH THE WEEKEND...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Showers and thunderstorms have been marching their way through the Corn Belt early this morning. A few of these thundershowers have also clipped through southwestern Wisconsin. We’ll include a SMALL chance of an afternoon shower today for areas SOUTHWEST of Green Bay. Otherwise, your Friday is probably going to be dry with sunshine and some passing clouds.

It’s going to be warmer compared to the past couple days. Look for afternoon high temperatures in the 70s. For many folks, our temperatures will be ideal... And with a light east breeze, it won’t be all that humid. It looks like this pleasant warmth will last all the way through the weekend.

Our weekend forecast looks nice, but we are going to very close to a storm system swirling across the Midwest. This weathermaker will become cut-off from the main flow of the jet stream and produce some rain. At the moment, it looks like we’ll see sunshine on Saturday, with thickening clouds on Sunday. It’s probably going to be dry, but showers across southern Wisconsin late in the weekend, might make their way far enough north to bring us a rain chance Sunday night.

Showers and thunderstorms will be more likely next week, with an increase in the heat and humidity.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: NE/SE 1-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

SATURDAY: E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Partly cloudy. A bit warmer. A shower southwest? HIGH: 77

TONIGHT: Starlit skies. Mild and dry. Late-night fog NORTH. LOW: 53

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Toasty warm and comfortable. HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Thickening clouds. Probably dry, with a shower chance SOUTH at NIGHT. HIGH: 78 LOW: 63

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and more humid. Scattered showers. HIGH: 75 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and humid. Chance of scattered storms. HIGH: 80 LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and humid. Chance of scattered storms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Early thundershowers, then some sun. HIGH: 80

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolores Avery in WBAY interview.
Dolores Avery, mother of Steven Avery, passes away
V.A.'s Milo C. Huempfner Outpatient Clinic in Green Bay
First Alert Investigation: VA doctor fired after investigation regarding “unprofessional conduct”
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers sits for an interview with The Associated Press Thursday, Dec. 19,...
Gov. Evers signs state budget with one of largest tax cuts in state history
Police lights, crime tape
Fox Valley police departments looking for three robbery suspects
Daniel Diaz, 39, faces multiple charges, including child endangerment, peeping and prowling. He...
Dad tackles sex offender who broke into 5-year-old’s room

Latest News

July 9 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday forecast
First Alert Weather
A CHANCE TO DRY OUT (A BIT)
First Alert Weather weekend forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Summer again
First Alert Weather forecast high temperatures for July 9 2021
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Drier, warmer weather