Advertisement

Rep. Gallagher, sheriffs discuss local effects of border crisis

By Joshua Peguero
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Several local law enforcement agencies say there’s a drug problem in our community, and Mexican drug cartels are capitalizing off of it, coming after a suspected cartel member was arrested for murder in Oconto County.

U.S. Congressman Mike Gallagher (R-Green Bay) met with area sheriffs, claiming an unsecured southern border is to blame for the drug problems.

Gallagher and the sheriff’s spoke at the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office Friday. That’s the sheriff’s agency investigating Manuel Antonio Herrera-Hernandez. As we’ve previously reported, he’s a suspected Mexican drug cartel member and accused of shooting another drug dealer in Little Suamico in February.

Brown County prosecutors also filed charges against Herrera-Hernandez related to a drug operation in Green Bay.

“The bottom line on our end is, this is a federal problem and we’re spending local tax dollars that could be utilized so many different ways in our community here,” Oconto County Sheriff Todd Skarban said.

“Perhaps the simplest thing we can do as Wisconsinites, whether you are elected official, a law enforcement professional, or just a concerned parent is support law enforcement,” Rep. Gallagher said.

Sheriffs stressed the importance of the federal government having a handle on the border and border crossings. On Action 2 News at 10, we’ll look at the Biden Administration’s plans to reopen the southern border and a response from Latino groups.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolores Avery in WBAY interview.
Dolores Avery, mother of Steven Avery, passes away
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Dane Co. missing couple’s disappearance now ‘suspicious’
Crews are investigating the cause of Green Bay's Mason Street Bridge becoming stuck in the open...
Mason Street Bridge: Not an easy fix
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers sits for an interview with The Associated Press Thursday, Dec. 19,...
Gov. Evers signs state budget with one of largest tax cuts in state history
Police lights, crime tape
Fox Valley police departments looking for three robbery suspects

Latest News

Spike in construction costs has brought an additional expense to Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity adapts to high materials demand and prices
Habitat for Humanity is having to pay more for lumber and other home building materials because...
Habitat for Humanity hit by rising prices
The Green Bay Police Department received certification in crisis intervention
Green Bay police get top certification in crisis intervention
Rep. Mike Gallagher (at lectern) and area county sheriffs hold a news conference in Oconto on...
Gallagher, sheriffs say there's a border crisis