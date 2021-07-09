Rep. Gallagher, sheriffs discuss local effects of border crisis

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Several local law enforcement agencies say there’s a drug problem in our community, and Mexican drug cartels are capitalizing off of it, coming after a suspected cartel member was arrested for murder in Oconto County.

U.S. Congressman Mike Gallagher (R-Green Bay) met with area sheriffs, claiming an unsecured southern border is to blame for the drug problems.

Gallagher and the sheriff’s spoke at the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office Friday. That’s the sheriff’s agency investigating Manuel Antonio Herrera-Hernandez. As we’ve previously reported, he’s a suspected Mexican drug cartel member and accused of shooting another drug dealer in Little Suamico in February.

Brown County prosecutors also filed charges against Herrera-Hernandez related to a drug operation in Green Bay.

“The bottom line on our end is, this is a federal problem and we’re spending local tax dollars that could be utilized so many different ways in our community here,” Oconto County Sheriff Todd Skarban said.

“Perhaps the simplest thing we can do as Wisconsinites, whether you are elected official, a law enforcement professional, or just a concerned parent is support law enforcement,” Rep. Gallagher said.

Sheriffs stressed the importance of the federal government having a handle on the border and border crossings. On Action 2 News at 10, we’ll look at the Biden Administration’s plans to reopen the southern border and a response from Latino groups.

