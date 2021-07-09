Packers tickets will be all electronic this season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For all fans visiting Lambeau Field this season, tickets will be completely mobile. It’s a significant change to some ticket holders.

“Mobile is very often used wherever you go to a ticketed event. It’s nothing new,” the Green Bay Packers director of public affairs, Aaron Popkey, said. “It is new to some of our season ticket holders. What we’re doing is helping them out and making the transition. By and large we’re able to do that. We’ve got some time left before the season and we will have a few new things in store to continue that process.”

New things like a main atrium kiosk at Lambeau Field coming this summer that will have step-by-step instructions on how to transition to using a mobile ticket. Plus, an online video tutorial being released closer to the start of the season which will explain the process.

Tickets will need to be downloaded to a smartphone and shown at the gates as if it were a printed ticket. If you don’t have a smartphone, you’re encouraged to have someone in your party like a family member or friend pull up the tickets before you arrive at the stadium.

With COVID-19, so much of our lives went virtual and the Packers are following suit by considering the benefits of the switch.

“It eliminates the fraud aspect,” Popkey said. “It’s one of those things that comes up every year, and it breaks our heart, but we’ve got fans who fall victim to fraud and counterfeit tickets, and with this technology and this platform it really eliminates that.”

We asked you on our Facebook what your thoughts were with the mobile change and many of you shared your concerns for the upcoming season -- for example, not having a smartphone or a family member not having access to internet. Last year during the playoffs with limited capacity, all tickets were mobile.

Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy said earlier this month, “Our ticket office has been in contact with a number of season ticket holders... The move to digital tickets was not something that we took lightly.”

“There’s efficiency in having that platform in terms of being able to share it with your friends when you’re going to the game,” Popkey added. “You can get them their ticket ahead of time. There is no worry about lost tickets. There is an easy way to transfer tickets to friends that are going to the game separate from you.”

Some Brown County residents are also wondering when they will be notified about what game they are receiving tickets from the lottery. The Packers said that they sent postcard notifications out Thursday, July 8, and people can currently check the status of their potential tickets in their online account. No paper tickets will be mailed out this year.

