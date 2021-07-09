Oshkosh Bucks fans cheer on team at Wisconsin Herd sponsored watch party

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Fans joined together in Oshkosh Thursday night for Wisconsin Herd sponsored watch party for game two at DD’s BBQ Company.

While the bar offered food specials and pull tabs, the herd brought trivia and saw give-a-ways to fans who joined them.

“We have the greatest fans in the county and its great to see a turnout to support all the deer that we have in Wisconsin,” Jesse Smith with the Wisconsin Herd said.

The bar brought in extra staff for the event. Fans said it was nice to be able to be with their community for the monumental NBA final. It’s the first time since 1974 that the Bucks have made it to the NBA Finals. The last time the team won the title was in 1971.

“Its one of those things where what it’s been 47 years since they have been in the finals and you want to experience as much as possible because with that many years it literally can be a once and lifetime experience,” Gerard Keuler, a bucks fan said.

Smith said the Herd will continue to partner with those in their bar networks in the Fox Valley for watch parties as long as the Bucks keep winning.

The Bucks will play game three in Milwaukee on Sunday.

