INTERVIEW: Oshkosh F.D.’s Michael Stanley is Chief of the Year

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin State Fire Chiefs’ Association named Oshkosh Fire Chief Michael Stanley the 2021 Chief of the Year.

The long list of criteria included leadership, innovation, professional development, integrity, service to the public, and contributions to the fire service. Stanley says he’s “humbled and honored.”

Last year, Stanley also received the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Hero Award.

Sarah Thomsen talked with Chief Stanley and the person who nominated him for the honor, Oshkosh City Manager Mark Roloff. Roloff talked about why he nominated Stanley for the honor after Stanley held the post for only a few years. Sarah also asked Stanley about his lengthy resume of accomplishments during his career of more than 25 years in the fire service.

