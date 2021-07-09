Advertisement

Hwy. 51 construction to start in July in Lincoln County

Drivers are urged to use caution as warmer weather means more road construction.
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A $14 million road construction project on Highway 51 in Lincoln County will start on July 19th.

The stretch of road affected is between the Lincoln County line in Pine River and Lincoln County K in Merrill. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said crews will remove the existing asphalt and crushed concrete, then lay a new base and asphalt pavement. Along with other smaller improvements, the guard rail will also be improved on northbound Hwy. 51 over Hwy. 64.

In mid-August 2021, drivers will see single lane closures in both directions from 6:00 a.m. Monday through noon on Friday. After Labor Day the DOT said crews will begin work on the southbound lanes. During that time traffic will be diverted into the northbound lanes at the Marathon/Lincoln County line to County K until mid-November.

Drivers will still have access to on and off-ramps, except for three-day closures during ramp work.

Weather permitting, the project is expected to be done by November 15, 2022.

