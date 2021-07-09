How much rain did you get... since June 15?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin went from a drought to an excess of rainfall. We were far behind the 10-year norm for precipitation this year with below normal snowfall this winter and a drier than normal spring. But since June 15 we’ve had an abundance of sprinkles, showers and thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service’s Green Bay office compiled how much rain fell at almost 40 locations around Northeast Wisconsin. They’re listed here by amount of rainfall in inches. Some communities have rainfall amounts for more than one location, so we’ve provided additional information when available.

Location Rainfall Waupaca (6 miles SW) 9.85 Wisconsin Rapids (citizen observer program) 9.09 Waupaca 8.89 Rudolph (2 miles NNE) 8.80 De Pere (4 miles SW) 8.55 Schofield (3 miles NE) 8.53 Appleton 8.47 Stevens Point 8.46 New London 8.31 Wild Rose (1 mile E) 8.03 Almond (5 miles SE) 8.01 Oshkosh (2 miles W) 7.87 Shiocton 7.80 Oconto (4 miles W) 7.62 Marshfield (citizen observer program) 7.55 Vesper (2 miles SSE) 7.50 Ogdensburg (3 miles E) 7.30 Omro (2 miles WSW) 7.22 Nekoosa (4 miles SSW) 7.20 Wausau (2 miles ENE) 7.17 Appleton 7.17 Kaukauna (2 miles SW) 7.12 Wausau (automated observation sensors) 7.10 Wisconsin Rapids (5 miles SE) 7.09 Appleton (1 mile N) 7.06 Wausau (WSAW-TV) 6.92 Menasha (5 miles SE) 6.89 Pulaski 6.86 Suamico (4 miles WNW) 6.85 Wrightstown 6.85 Wisconsin Rapids (automated observation sensors) 6.75 Plover 6.70 Oshkosh (5 miles north) 6.60 Oshkosh (citizen observer program) 6.57 Mosinee (6 miles S) 6.45 Green Bay (Botanical Garden) 6.23 Merrill (7 miles W) 6.20 Green Bay (National Weather Service) 6.00

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.