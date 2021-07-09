Advertisement

Halfway there: Suns beat Bucks for 2-0 lead in NBA Finals

2021 NBA Finals. Bucks vs. Suns.
2021 NBA Finals. Bucks vs. Suns.
By BRIAN MAHONEY
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) - The Phoenix Suns have never been closer to an NBA title. Devin Booker scored 31 points, Chris Paul had 23 and the Suns beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-108 on Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead.

The Suns surged ahead late in the first half, withstood Giannis Antetokounmpo’s all-around effort to bring the Bucks back, and walked off winners again as fans swung orange rally towels all around them.

Antetokounmpo finished with 42 points and 12 rebounds in his second game back after missing two games with a hyperextended left knee.

Game 3 is Sunday in Milwaukee.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolores Avery in WBAY interview.
Dolores Avery, mother of Steven Avery, passes away
Police say drivers should avoid the area of the Mason Street Bridge due to what they are...
DOT continues investigation of Mason Street Bridge malfunction
Not wanting to be outshined by holiday fireworks, the sun blasts its biggest solar flare in...
Sun throws out largest solar flare since 2017
V.A.'s Milo C. Huempfner Outpatient Clinic in Green Bay
First Alert Investigation: VA doctor fired after investigation regarding “unprofessional conduct”
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers sits for an interview with The Associated Press Thursday, Dec. 19,...
Gov. Evers signs state budget with one of largest tax cuts in state history

Latest News

Bucks fans find friends to watch, celebrate with
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) scores as Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) and...
With Suns’ stars rolling, Bucks must be better in NBA Finals
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman David Savard hoists the Stanley Cup after the series win in Game...
Former Gamblers Coach Leads Tampa Bay To Cup Again
Milwaukee Brewers' Manny Pina, right front, celebrates with Jace Peterson, while New York Mets...
Brewers Split DH With Mets