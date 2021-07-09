Habitat for Humanity adapts to high materials demand and prices

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Construction and homebuilding costs skyrocketed due to the pandemic, causing challenges to local Habitat for Humanity organizations.

“Last year we were in a setback and it really developed and it continued to spiral where we didn’t reach the amount of homes we wanted to build not only because of it, but also because of prices, they started to climb so fast,” said Cora Haltaufderheid, executive director for the Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity.

A pandemic-caused demand in homebuilding materials, lumber and renovation sent prices soaring. Not only were supplies were expensive, but the availability of those building materials forced the Greater Green Bay of Habitat for Humanity to delay building two homes in the past year.

Haltaufderheid said it used to cost $120,000 to build a home. Now it’s as high as $180,000 even with prices falling a bit recently.

“The supply and demand right now with the housing market is such that you really have to go what’s in stock and you have to be ahead and you have to plan, plan and lead time is critical for us,” said Haltaufderheid.

The Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity marketing director, Eric Cernjar, told us in a statement, “The cost increases have forced us to take a hard look at our budgets so we can support as many families in the Fox Cities as possible. Not only are the cost increases a challenge, but there are delays in availability of building materials as well. When coordinating the schedules of staff, volunteers and contractors several months in advance, these unexpected supply chain issues throw a wrench into the process.”

Greater Green Bay Habitat has plans to build 9 new homes in the next year, compared to 6 or 7 homes they would build during a normal year.

“The need in our community is tremendous. Our need for low to moderate housing is, it’s almost non-existent anymore,” said Haltaufderheid.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.