Green Bay Police looking for “dangerous” man in armed incident

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are looking for a man who involved in an armed disturbance involving a “large, edged weapon.”

Tyler M. Stevenson, 28, ran away from the scene Thursday night.

At about 8:30 p.m., officers were called to a disturbance on the far west side of Green Bay. They say Stevenson “brandished a large, edged weapon in a threatening manner.”

No one was hurt.

The weapon was recovered, but police say Stevenson should be considered dangerous.

He’s formerly from Appleton.

If you see Stevenson, call your local law enforcement.

DESCRIPTION

White male

5′11″

166 pounds

Clean shaven and bald

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.