Green Bay Police looking for “dangerous” man in armed incident

Tyler Stevenson
Tyler Stevenson(Green Bay Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are looking for a man who involved in an armed disturbance involving a “large, edged weapon.”

Tyler M. Stevenson, 28, ran away from the scene Thursday night.

At about 8:30 p.m., officers were called to a disturbance on the far west side of Green Bay. They say Stevenson “brandished a large, edged weapon in a threatening manner.”

No one was hurt.

The weapon was recovered, but police say Stevenson should be considered dangerous.

He’s formerly from Appleton.

If you see Stevenson, call your local law enforcement.

DESCRIPTION

  • White male
  • 5′11″
  • 166 pounds
  • Clean shaven and bald

