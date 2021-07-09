Gov. Evers vetoes redistricting, gun sanctuary bills

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed Republican bills that would delay local redistricting efforts and prohibit Wisconsin police from enforcing any future gun control laws.

The governor said in his veto messages Friday that the redistricting bill creates too long of a delay in creating new maps, resulting in skewed maps that don’t reflect current populations. The governor acknowledged the census data is already delayed because of the pandemic, but the bill would let county and local governments wait until after the 2022 spring election to draw up their maps, and they wouldn’t apply until the 2023 or 2024 spring elections.

As for the gun bill, he said the measure would be unconstitutional because it would trump federal law. “Additionally,” Evers wrote, “I object to the confusion that the bill could cause among the public and law enforcement officers, which could pose a detriment to public and community safety.”

