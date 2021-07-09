Girl missing after waiting for ride in Sturgeon Bay

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Door County authorities are asking the public for help to locate a missing 14-year-old girl.

Ashley Mae Norris called her father at 3:30 Friday morning. She said she was in the parking lot of Pick ‘n Save in Sturgeon Bay. When her family got there to pick her up, she was gone.

Her family believes she got into a truck they saw leaving the parking lot as they arrived. They described it as a loud diesel truck with bright LED headlights.

Authorities don’t know if Ashley left on her own or if another person was involved.

Ashley is a Hispanic girl, 5′5″ tall, 140 pounds. She has long, brown hair and hazel eyes. She has a cross tattoo on her left thumb and the number 17 on the inside of her left index finger.

She was last seen wearing a red, white and black hoodie; blue Wrangler jeans; a black hat with an orange logo; and American flag square-toed cowboy boots.

If you think you’ve seen the girl or have information that can help locate her, call your local authorities or the Door County Sheriff’s Office.

