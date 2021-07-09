Advertisement

Dodge Co. atty.: ‘Misogynist’ sentenced for child pornography

The man also reportedly used derogatory words to describe women, saying he believed they should never have been allowed to speak.
(Source: WAFB)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man who the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office described as a “misogynist” was sentenced to six years in prison Friday for possession of child pornography.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received two tips in 2020 for possible child pornography distribution online, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

They were able to determine the transmissions were coming from the same user and IP address. The Beaver Dam Police Department later searched the home of Adam Biddle, 51, and took all of his electronics.

The district attorney’s office continued, saying officers found multiple cases where Biddle sent child pornography to other people, including one instance where eight pictures were sent of young girls doing sexually explicit content.

Biddle also reportedly used derogatory words to describe women, saying he believed they should never have been allowed to speak.

District Attorney Klomberg described Biddle as having an interest in “depraved and criminal exploitation of children” and having a derogatory view of women.

“His commentary documented in the case evinces his beliefs that women are little more than objects for his amusement and abuse,” said Klomberg. “I reject this notion in strongest possible way. I find particularly-satisfying justice in the fact that he was sentenced for his crimes by the first female judge of this county.”

Biddle was also sentenced to 20 years of extended supervision.

