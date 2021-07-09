Doctors see increase in respiratory virus harmful for babies

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has noted an increase in respiratory viruses.

One of the viruses circulating in Wisconsin is RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus).

Action 2 News reached out to the Executive Director for HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital. Dr. Thomas Huffer says there’s been a slow increase in RSV and doctors fear cases will grow.

For babies it can be deadly. RSV causes inflammation to a baby’s tiny airways. It can cause pneumonia in children younger than age 1.

Symptoms include runny nose, decrease in appetite, coughing, sneezing, fever and wheezing. CLICK HERE for more information from the CDC.

RSV is spread through respiratory droplets--like COVID-19. However, it also transmits on surfaces.

Doctors encourage parents to take the same precautions for COVID-19 to prevent the spread of RSV. Stay home if you are sick, wear a mask and wash your hands frequently.

“Because we didn’t see these viruses go around in the winter time, now a whole group of, especially infants, that didn’t get these viruses are susceptible especially to RSV and that’s the one we worry most about. At some point we’re going to see a big epidemic of that. We’re not seeing it yet. This is unprecedented. We don’t know exactly when that’s going to happen,” says Dr. Huffer.

Huffer says parents should be aware that RSV and croup are going around and make smart choices.

Action 2 News This Morning reporter Kristyn Allen knows RSV well. In February 2019, Kristyn’s twin daughters caught RSV when they were six weeks old. Braelyn was put on an ECMO machine. She also required heart surgery. Kristyn says what happened to her daughters was not common, but parents with babies should be aware of the seriousness of the virus.

