DNR following multi-state reports of sick songbirds

Blue Jay on Jackson Lake Island (Photo Ken Hare)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is following incidents of bird mortalities first reported in the eastern United States in late May.

At that time, wildlife managers in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and Kentucky began receiving reports of sick and dying birds with eye swelling, crusty discharge and neurological signs, a report stated.

The illness affecting birds in the eastern U.S. has not yet been identified, and it has not been linked to bird mortalities in Wisconsin, according to the DNR.

The department continually monitors reports of sick and dead wildlife and has received a few scattered reports of birds in Wisconsin with swollen, crusty eyes, though these reports may not be directly associated with the illness.

Symptoms of concern include crusty or swollen eyes as well as seizures and lack of coordination. If you observe a songbird with any of these symptoms, report it to your local conservation biologist or wildlife biologist.

Juvenile or fledgling blue jays, common grackles, European starlings and American robins have predominately been associated with the eastern U.S. event.

The department asks anyone who observes sick or dead birds at their bird feeders or birdbaths should remove their feeders.

They add that if you have not seen sick or dead birds at your feeders or baths, take care to clean and disinfect them regularly with soap and water, followed by a rinse in 10% bleach solution.

It is always good practice to wear gloves while working with and around bird feeders. Pets should be kept away from the area below the feeders and away from any sick or dead birds.

You can find more information at the DNR’s website.

