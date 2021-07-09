Coronavirus cases up, COVID-19 deaths up in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says 21 more COVID-19 deaths were reported to state health officials, including 8 deaths that occurred within the past 30 days. The DHS says Wisconsin has a 7-day average of a still low 2 deaths per day, after the average fell to zero earlier this week. It’s the first time in almost two weeks that deaths numbering in the double digits were reported to the state in one day, and only the sixth time in the past month. The death rate from COVID-19 is 1.20% of all known coronavirus cases.

These included 3 people from Brown County, 3 from Fond du Lac County, and 1 death each for Door, Florence, Oconto, Sheboygan and Winnebago counties.

New coronavirus cases continue rising. The 7-day average rose from 85 to 91 cases per day. That rolling average was 71 two days ago. The DHS says 125 new cases were confirmed in the last batch of test results. It’s the fourth time in five days the state had more than 100 cases; the last time that happened was four weeks ago.

The positivity rate held at 1.3% for a second day; that’s the percentage of all tests received in a 7-day period that were positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The state’s numbers show us 46 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period. That’s above or calculated 7-day average of 32 admissions per day, but this calculation is less reliable since the state stopped reporting updates on weekends. Thursday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 82 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, with 28 in intensive care. We expect updated hospitalization figures later Friday afternoon.

The DHS says the delta variant, which has become the dominant COVID-19 variant in the U.S., only makes up 1.9% of samples tested in the seven-county Northeast health care region and 0.4% of cases in the eight-county Fox Valley region. Far more prominent is the alpha variant, which was first detected in the U.K.; it makes up 37.5% of Northeast samples and 19.2% of Fox Valley samples. Scientists say the current vaccines are effective against warding off or reducing the symptoms of the variants, even the delta variant which is considered more contagious and harmful.

Statewide, 47.9% of Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated, up one-tenth of a percentage point since Thursday. That’s 2,787,212 people, and includes 58.5% of adults residents of the state. In all, 50.7% of the state’s population, or 2,949,462 people, received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine since mid-December, including 61.6% of all adults and almost 85% of senior adults.

Wisconsin population vaccinated, by age group (and change since last report)

12-15: 28.8% received a dose (+0.2)/24.0% completed (+0.3)

16-17: 37.6% received a dose (+0.1)/33.8% completed (+0.2)

18-24: 42.2% received a dose (+0.1)/38.5% completed (+0.1)

25-34: 47.3% received a dose (+0.0)/44.1% completed (+0.0)

35-44: 55.5% received a dose (+0.0)/52.4% completed (+0.0)

45-54: 57.3% received a dose (+0.1)/54.4% completed (+0.1)

55-64: 67.7% received a dose (+0.0)/64.9% completed (+0.1)

65+: 84.9% received a dose (+0.0)/81.8% completed (+0.0)

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (FRIDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 50.5% (+0.1) 48.1% (+0.0) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 45.6% (+0.1) 43.4% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 40.5% (+0.0) 38.7% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 66.0% (+0.0) 63.7% (+0.0) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 43.3% (+0.1) 41.4% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 41.8% (+0.1) 40.2% (+0.0) Florence (4,295) (NE) 43.9% (+0.1) 42.0% (+0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 44.5% (+0.1) 42.5% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 41.2% (+0.1) 39.7% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 47.5% (+0.0) 45.4% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 41.7% (+0.0) 39.8% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 52.3% (+0.2) 48.8% (+0.3) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 42.2% (+0.1) 40.6% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 50.3% (+0.0) 47.7% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 37.2% (+0.1) 35.4% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 49.0% (+0.0) 46.8% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 43.3% (+0.0) 41.4% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 35.5% (+0.0) 34.3% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 48.5% (+0.1) 46.1% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 232,555 (49.0%) (+0.0) 222,216 (46.9%) (+0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 257,504 (46.8%) (+0.0) 244,782 (44.5%) (+0.0) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,949,462 (50.7%) (+0.1) 2,787,212 (47.9%) (+0.1)

February 5, 2020, to July 9, 2021

613,599 confirmed coronavirus cases

32,468 hospitalizations (5%)

7,356 deaths (1.20%)

2,400 cases still active (<1%)

603,469 considered recovered (98%)

Health officials are still encouraging people to continue mitigation efforts if they’re not vaccinated, including wearing masks, social distancing and frequent hand-washing. There’s debate in the medical community about whether vaccinated people should carry on these mitigation efforts, too, saying there’s no harm but potential benefits in doing so.T

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) **

Brown – 31,989 cases (+6) (256 deaths) (+3)

Calumet – 5,851 cases (51 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.) - 2,413 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (59 deaths)*

Dodge – 12,019 cases (+7) (177 deaths)

Door – 2,633 cases (+0) (26 deaths) (+1)

Florence - 454 cases (+0) (14 deaths) (+1)

Fond du Lac – 12,633 cases (+0) (129 deaths) (+3)

Forest - 966 cases (23 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.) - 1,053 cases (+5) (23 deaths)*

Green Lake - 1,615 cases (19 deaths)

Iron (Mich.) – 989 cases (+4) (43 deaths)*

Kewaunee – 2,379 cases (27 deaths)

Langlade - 2,050 cases (35 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,661 cases (74 deaths)

Marinette - 4,236 cases (67 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.) - 1,803 cases (+1) (42 deaths)*

Menominee – 805 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,547 cases (+1) (60 deaths) (+1)

Outagamie – 20,871 cases (+8) (223 deaths)

Shawano – 4,755 cases (+3) (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,903 cases (+3) (152 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca – 4,975 cases (123 deaths)

Waushara – 2,222 cases (35 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,387 cases (+0) (202 deaths) (+1)

* As of July 2, Michigan Department of Health only updates information on Tuesdays and Fridays. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not update reports on weekends.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.