Advertisement

Commission will reinstate ousted Milwaukee chief next week

Alfonso Morales
Alfonso Morales(Fox 6 Milwaukee)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee’s police commission says it will reinstate ousted Chief Alfonso Morales on Monday.

Morales retired in August after the commission demoted him following turmoil over racial justice protests and complaints of distrust within the department.

Morales sued for damages. Milwaukee County Judge Christopher Foley ruled in May that Morales should be reinstated on July 3 unless his attorneys and the city settled the lawsuit.

Morales’ attorneys agreed to hold off until Monday to continue settlement negotiations. The commission issued a statement Friday saying that Morales will return to his post on Monday. The commission added that the department is still managing significant challenges.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolores Avery in WBAY interview.
Dolores Avery, mother of Steven Avery, passes away
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers sits for an interview with The Associated Press Thursday, Dec. 19,...
Gov. Evers signs state budget with one of largest tax cuts in state history
V.A.'s Milo C. Huempfner Outpatient Clinic in Green Bay
First Alert Investigation: VA doctor fired after investigation regarding “unprofessional conduct”
Police lights, crime tape
Fox Valley police departments looking for three robbery suspects
Crews are investigating the cause of Green Bay's Mason Street Bridge becoming stuck in the open...
Mason Street Bridge: Not an easy fix

Latest News

July 9 mid morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice weekend
Four eaglets hatch at 1000 Islands Environmental Center.
1000 Islands eagles successfully fledge four eaglets
July 9 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday forecast
Gov. Tony Evers discusses the state budget in Green Bay, joined by Wisconsin Superintendent of...
Lawmakers, governor both take credit for budget