OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Milwaukee Bucks fans across the state are getting fired up for game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Kailin Schumacher reported from DD’s BBQ Company in Oshkosh, where a watch party was joined by the mascot from the Bucks’ G League affiliate in Oshkosh, the Wisconsin Herd.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.