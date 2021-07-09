Addressing growing mental health needs: police receive international recognition to train more officers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As focus shifts to helping more people with mental illness or those in crisis, the Green Bay community is responding.

In fact, they’re stepping ahead as a leader in crisis intervention.

A plaque with the words ‘Program Certification - Green Bay CIT’ from CIT International now sits at the Green Bay Police Department.

It may look like just another award, but police see it as a direct reflection of the continued work officers on the street are doing to help people struggling with mental health.

“Regionally, we’re the first that is certified by CIT international, which is a pretty big honor for us, but also it speaks to the fact that we’re very dedicated to this program,” says Green Bay Police Captain Ben Allen.

We’ve seen officers in CIT -- or crisis intervention training -- before. It’s tailored to help them first spot and then de-escalate situations often rooted in mental health.

CIT focuses on preventing use of force, but really, it’s just helping people at their lowest point.

“We have family members come in. They’ve been living with this person who has been suffering with a mental illness and their experiences and the person’s triggers and the reactions to stimulus... all those things. It really helps our officers get to a point of, okay, this is not someone who is just listening or not cooperating with me. There’s more to what’s happening right now,” Allen explains.

He says the more officers they can train, the more people they may be able to divert from the justice system and to treatment or other programs.

And the more officers who grasp the idea of crisis intervention, the higher the chance they can be dispatched to a call where a person needs someone who understands and recognizes what they’re going through.

“There’s good communication throughout the department about individuals that we may run into, and they’ll know ahead of time... this was the information I got on this person. Now I know how to better handle this situation because we know there’s some kind of mental health issues,” says Allen.

In nearly 20 years, Green Bay Police have trained more than 70 officers in crisis intervention, with up to 15 more set to do it this fall.

While the department wants as many officers as possible trained in crisis intervention, it can be challenging, both because of cost and time spent to train.

The CIT International certification allows them to lead training locally, and with the help of grants from the Green Bay Police Foundation and NAMI Brown County, makes training more affordable to include more officers.

Allen says it signals to the community that officers want to help.

“Not everything is about criminal behavior. There’s something that’s a bit deeper in this,” says Allen. “And certainly with the national trends that are out there, and the cry by communities to get this training, I think we’re well ahead of the curve on it, and this recognition really kind of shows that.”

