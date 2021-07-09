3 wanted in Manitowoc County attempted armed robbery

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three people involved in an attempted armed robbery.

It happened Wednesday in the Village of Valders. Not much information was released, but it was described as a “causing injury incident.”

The suspects were identified as Chase A.G. Wagoner, Brayton S. Zimmerman and Hunter M. Steiner.

The Sheriff’s Office says they believe the crime was an isolated incident, however the suspects should be considered “armed and dangerous.” Do not confront them.

If you have information, contact Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers at (920) 683-4466. You can remain anonymous.

