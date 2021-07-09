Advertisement

3 wanted in Manitowoc County attempted armed robbery

Three wanted in Manitowoc County attempted armed robbery.
Three wanted in Manitowoc County attempted armed robbery.(Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three people involved in an attempted armed robbery.

It happened Wednesday in the Village of Valders. Not much information was released, but it was described as a “causing injury incident.”

The suspects were identified as Chase A.G. Wagoner, Brayton S. Zimmerman and Hunter M. Steiner.

The Sheriff’s Office says they believe the crime was an isolated incident, however the suspects should be considered “armed and dangerous.” Do not confront them.

If you have information, contact Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers at (920) 683-4466. You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolores Avery in WBAY interview.
Dolores Avery, mother of Steven Avery, passes away
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers sits for an interview with The Associated Press Thursday, Dec. 19,...
Gov. Evers signs state budget with one of largest tax cuts in state history
V.A.'s Milo C. Huempfner Outpatient Clinic in Green Bay
First Alert Investigation: VA doctor fired after investigation regarding “unprofessional conduct”
Police lights, crime tape
Fox Valley police departments looking for three robbery suspects
Crews are investigating the cause of Green Bay's Mason Street Bridge becoming stuck in the open...
Mason Street Bridge: Not an easy fix

Latest News

July 9 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weekend outlook
Tyler Stevenson
Green Bay Police looking for “dangerous” man in armed incident
Wisconsin bishop takes rare step of removing defiant priest
Alfonso Morales
Commission will reinstate ousted Milwaukee chief next week