3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Insect-sized robot
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An insect-sized robot is the size of a coin, has the speed of a cockroach and agility of a cheetah, and it has the attention of our own Brad Spakowitz.
When it’s put in a maze, this efficient robot figures its way out, and it doesn’t slide around corners.
In 3 Brilliant Minutes, Brad explains how this tiny robot works and how its talents could be developed for search-and-rescues. The news of this invention is timely after the condominium collapse in Florida.
