Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Insect-sized robot

Insect-sized robot navigates a maze
Insect-sized robot navigates a maze
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An insect-sized robot is the size of a coin, has the speed of a cockroach and agility of a cheetah, and it has the attention of our own Brad Spakowitz.

When it’s put in a maze, this efficient robot figures its way out, and it doesn’t slide around corners.

In 3 Brilliant Minutes, Brad explains how this tiny robot works and how its talents could be developed for search-and-rescues. The news of this invention is timely after the condominium collapse in Florida.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say drivers should avoid the area of the Mason Street Bridge due to what they are...
DOT continues investigation of Mason Street Bridge malfunction
Not wanting to be outshined by holiday fireworks, the sun blasts its biggest solar flare in...
Sun throws out largest solar flare since 2017
Dolores Avery in WBAY interview.
Dolores Avery, mother of Steven Avery, passes away
V.A.'s Milo C. Huempfner Outpatient Clinic in Green Bay
First Alert Investigation: VA doctor fired after investigation regarding “unprofessional conduct”
Manitowoc County Wind Tower equipment blocks roadway.
Manitowoc highway reopens after wind tower tail dolly removed

Latest News

Bucks mascot and DD's BBQ Company owner David Karpowitz (left)
NBA Finals Bucks viewing party
Sen. Tammy Baldwin at a roundtable discussion
Sen. Baldwin promotes broadband internet
Police lights, crime tape
Fox Valley police departments looking for three robbery suspects
Internet access
Sen. Baldwin wants to expand access to high-speed internet