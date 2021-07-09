Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Brilliant “Ingenuity”

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz talked about the Mars helicopter’s record-setting flight earlier this week. Today he tells us more about how brilliant it was -- covering more distance than its previous 8 flights combined, plus other achievements.

He also has an update on the billionaire space race as Virgin Galactic prepares to launch its boss, Sir Richard Branson, on its rocket plane this weekend. No pressure. You can watch it live Sunday morning at https://www.virgingalactic.com.

And it’s been a while since we’ve seen planets in the evening sky. Friday, July 9, you can see three of them! Brad shows you where to look.

