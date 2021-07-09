Advertisement

1000 Islands eagles successfully fledge four eaglets

Four eaglets hatch at 1000 Islands Environmental Center.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Let the eagles soar!

Staff at 1000 Islands Environmental Center say their eagles have fledged four eaglets.

They’re not out of the woods yet.

“There is still a long road ahead for these young eagles to survive. Their flight and landing skills are likely still pretty rough and they will hang around the nest area as they work on increasing these skills,” reads a post on the 1000 Islands Facebook page.

“Thankfully, the adults should continue to bring food to them during this time. We only located one fledgling during our monitoring session, but the others are likely close by as well.”

Staff encourage visitors to share sightings of the eaglets.

Action 2 News reported in April that four eaglets hatched at the center in Kaukauna. The nest is located in the protected Conservancy Zone.

“Successfully hatching four chicks in one nest is a very rare occurrence for bald eagles and it is an event to celebrate and safeguard,” said director/naturalist Debra Nowak.

The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act outlaws disturbing eagles or a nesting site. It is illegal to come within 300 feet of an active nest tree or use drones to view a nest.

