Advertisement

Wisconsin to net $65M from Purdue Pharma settlement

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Attorney General Josh Kaul says Wisconsin is in line to receive $65 million as part of a $4.3 billion multi-state settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma over its role in the opioid crisis.

Wisconsin is among 45 states that took action alleging the company downplayed Oxycontin risks. Purdue sought bankruptcy protection in 2019 as a way to settle the lawsuits.

The settlement agreement was disclosed late Wednesday night in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in White Plains, New York.

The deal also calls for Purdue to turn over millions of documents and hundreds of thousands of confidential communications with its attorneys about tactics for selling opioids and for the company to be sold by 2025.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say drivers should avoid the area of the Mason Street Bridge due to what they are...
DOT continues investigation of Mason Street Bridge malfunction
Not wanting to be outshined by holiday fireworks, the sun blasts its biggest solar flare in...
Sun throws out largest solar flare since 2017
V.A.'s Milo C. Huempfner Outpatient Clinic in Green Bay
First Alert Investigation: VA doctor fired after investigation regarding “unprofessional conduct”
Manitowoc County Wind Tower equipment blocks roadway.
Manitowoc highway reopens after wind tower tail dolly removed
Aaron Rodgers dodges question about Packers future while playing The Match on July 6th.
Rodgers On Packers Opener: “I don’t know”

Latest News

Free to raise tuition, UW regents choose not to
Oshkosh Fire Chief Michael Stanley in dress uniform
INTERVIEW: Wisconsin's Fire Chief of the Year
Insect-size robot navigates a maze
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Insect robots
K9 Ando
DEBRIEF: Procession for Omro K9
Mason Street Bridge spans in the raised position
DEBRIEF: Mason Street Bridge repairs