UW System awarding nearly $1 million in scholarships to underrepresented and deserving students
At the same day of the announcement, UWGB said it was closing Shorewood Golf Course.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The University of Wisconsin System is working to give each student an equal shot in attending their schools by offering nearly a $1 million in scholarships.
This comes at the same time as other schools are cutting back.
In a virtual press conference on Wednesday, UW System President Tommy Thompson said they are using money saved from administrative furloughs, layoffs, and less travel to help underprivilege students attend UW schools.
“It’s a one year scholarship that we’re hopeful this is going to continue on each year,” Thompson said. “Hopefully, we can raise more money to add to it. I would like this to be a cornerstone of my presidency that I left with this intact.”
Among the students these scholarships are targeting are those living in rural areas, first generation college students, and those in financial need. It’s for underrepresented and deserving students.
Nearly $1 million will be distributed to 267 students this year. Each of UW system’s 12 schools were awarded $77,000 offering scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $8,547.
“We’re letting the universities decide their own qualifications. That’s why some universities had more money put into the scholarship [while offering] fewer scholarships. Others wanted to put more scholarships and less money,” Thompson said.
The Board of Regents is scheduled to meet on Thursday, yet system leaders have already decided to continue a freeze on undergraduate tuition, which has been in place for seven years.
On the same day as the UW System announcement, the University of Wisconsin Green Bay stated it was closing Shorewood Golf Course saying it was a “significant drain on resources.”
Action 2 News obtained an email UWGB’s chancellor sent to faculty and staff writing that the the golf course will be transitioned into a student recreation and engagement center.
Governor Tony Evers will be visiting UWGB on Thursday and Action 2 News will be covering his visit.
Here’s the full copy of UWGB’s email.
