UW System awarding nearly $1 million in scholarships to underrepresented and deserving students

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The University of Wisconsin System is working to give each student an equal shot in attending their schools by offering nearly a $1 million in scholarships.

This comes at the same time as other schools are cutting back.

In a virtual press conference on Wednesday, UW System President Tommy Thompson said they are using money saved from administrative furloughs, layoffs, and less travel to help underprivilege students attend UW schools.

“It’s a one year scholarship that we’re hopeful this is going to continue on each year,” Thompson said. “Hopefully, we can raise more money to add to it. I would like this to be a cornerstone of my presidency that I left with this intact.”

Among the students these scholarships are targeting are those living in rural areas, first generation college students, and those in financial need. It’s for underrepresented and deserving students.

Nearly $1 million will be distributed to 267 students this year. Each of UW system’s 12 schools were awarded $77,000 offering scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $8,547.

“We’re letting the universities decide their own qualifications. That’s why some universities had more money put into the scholarship [while offering] fewer scholarships. Others wanted to put more scholarships and less money,” Thompson said.

The Board of Regents is scheduled to meet on Thursday, yet system leaders have already decided to continue a freeze on undergraduate tuition, which has been in place for seven years.

On the same day as the UW System announcement, the University of Wisconsin Green Bay stated it was closing Shorewood Golf Course saying it was a “significant drain on resources.”

Action 2 News obtained an email UWGB’s chancellor sent to faculty and staff writing that the the golf course will be transitioned into a student recreation and engagement center.

Governor Tony Evers will be visiting UWGB on Thursday and Action 2 News will be covering his visit.

Here’s the full copy of UWGB’s email.

Dear UW-Green Bay Faculty and Staff, Despite our best attempts to open the Shorewood Golf Course this summer, we will be unable to do so. As many of you know, Shorewood has been a significant drain on our resources for many years. Interest has been waning for many years and it is not critical to our primary mission of student success. Fortunately, there are many other excellent public options in Green Bay to play golf. In the coming months, we will transition the golf course into a student recreation and engagement center to expand our URec offerings, provide meeting spaces for students, relocate and improve our popular community disc golf course, and establish an official point of entry (with parking) to the beautiful Cofrin Arboretum. I understand that this will be a disappointment to those in the community who have used the Shorewood Golf Course for many years. As a state institution, we must be good stewards of our funds, and this decision allows us to better support our current and future students. Our region desperately needs us to grow and provide more graduates to support the growth of the economy in our region. While what to do with the Shorewood Golf Course has been wrestled with for many years, I believe now is the right time to make this change and continue to build the momentum we have as a university truly on the rise. Best, Chancellor Michael Alexander

