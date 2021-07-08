Advertisement

USDA to release new rules for organic farming

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C, (WBAY) - The United States Department of Agriculture is releasing new rules for organic farming, which could adjust what food items qualify as organic.

Currently, the organic industry labels organic items to have been fully raised outside, not including small porches.

The new rule would change that.

Experts argue the potential updates would provide clarity for consumers, and help ensure the rules for organic items are interpreted more evenly.

“The main topic that I’ve heard talked about is related to poultry, and what it means to have access to outside, So some are interpreting that as a small little “porch,” so they get a small little outside area versus a larger free run type area,” said Heather Schlesser, a dairy educator for UW Extension.

Now, certifying agencies will interpret those rules, and it will take at least six months before they go into effect.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Not wanting to be outshined by holiday fireworks, the sun blasts its biggest solar flare in...
Sun throws out largest solar flare since 2017
Police say drivers should avoid the area of the Mason Street Bridge due to what they are...
DOT: No timeline for Mason Street Bridge repairs
Good Samaritans rescue the driver of a semi-truck that jackknifed in Outagamie County trapping...
Good Samaritans rescue truck driver trapped in burning semi
Aaron Rodgers dodges question about Packers future while playing The Match on July 6th.
Rodgers On Packers Opener: “I don’t know”
Tom Brady takes a shot towards Aaron Rodgers in 'The Match' promotion last month.
Tom Brady to Aaron Rodgers: “He’s unhappy with his boss and has no options.”

Latest News

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Evers: State’s emergency rental assistance program to pay for internet in qualifying households
Heavy equipment moves sand dredged from the Mississippi River in Brownsville, Minnesota
Louisiana’s coast is starved for river sand; Wisconsin has it
UW System awarding nearly $1 million in scholarships to underrepresented and deserving students
The rotten egg smell affects neighborhoods near Hass Road. It comes from a newer cell at the...
Thilmany Paper Plant works to minimize rotten egg smell from industrial landfill in Kaukauna