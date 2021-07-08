Thilmany Paper Plant works to minimize rotten egg smell from industrial landfill in Kaukauna

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - While Kaukauna has been known for its smell due to the mill, a new stench has arrived frustrating residents.

“It’s like the second you turn down Haas Road it’s like an overwhelming smell of noxious gas. It almost takes your breath away, especially if you have the windows rolled down,” Sandy Schaubroeck, a Kaukauna resident said.

The rotten egg smell affects neighborhoods near Hass Road. It comes from a newer cell at the Red Hill Landfill that was created in 2018. The dumping ground, used by the Ahlstrom Munksjo Thimany Paper Plant was created to dispose of wood fibers.

The landfill is constructed according to regulatory requirements, which include a leachate collection system. Leachate that is generated as waste dewaters is collected in the landfill’s leachate collection system and treated. Collecting leachate helps minimize potential impacts to groundwater. Thilmany also monitors groundwater around the landfill to ensure environmental and human health protection.

Since the cell was created, the area has seen record amounts of rain, causing the wood fibers to decompose at an accelerated rate, therefore causing the smell.

For the last few years, neighborhoods around the plant have expressed their frustrations at city council meetings, to city officials, and to the mill itself.

Thilmany continues to work with the Department of Natural Resource and private contractors to try and contain the smell. Recently barriers splitting the cell in three were implemented to help things dry and reduce odors.

Lee Hammen, the plant director is hopeful that through their changes they will be able to mask the smell.

“We have continued to actively work on this. We have made significant investments and we’ve got a commitment to work to do the things we need to do to minimize the odors as much as possible,” Hammen said. “The city of Kaukauna has been so good to the Thilmany Mill. We have been a part of the community for 140 years and we want to be a part of it for 140 more, and we want to be a good responsible part of this community.”

Sulfur compounds can be detected by the human nose in very small concentrations that are orders of magnitude smaller than ambient air standards that are established to protect human health. Thilmany is not required to conduct ambient air sampling, but is required by their air operation permit to perform periodic stack testing for particulate matter, sulfur dioxide, and total reduced sulfur emissions.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.