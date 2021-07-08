Advertisement

Sen. Baldwin wants to expand access to high-speed internet

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s junior U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin met with local leaders Thursday about expanding access to broadband internet.

The Democratic senator is pushing for legislation in Congress that would help bring high-speed broadband to more areas. A bipartisan plan in the Senate would put $65 billion toward expanding coverage across the country.

”It was the pandemic, frankly, that made so many more people aware of how necessary high-speed broadband access is, and affordability is, and that gives us a moment of opportunity where everybody is on the same page,” Sen. Baldwin said.

She cited federal data showing almost 14 percent of Wisconsinites live in areas where there is no broadband infrastructure to provide that provides even minimally acceptable speeds. She said that affects educational opportunities, access to health care providers and telehealth, and businesses that want to reach customers.

“If you are not able to find markets for what you produce because you’re limited by not having access to the broader world through broadband access, it’s really going to limit the economic success of small businesses, medium-sized businesses but whole communities,” Baldwin said.

Senators are expected to take up the legislation when they return to Washington next week.

