One dead, one injured in Oconto County house fire

LAKEWOOD, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters responding to a house fire in the Town of Lakewood Thursday morning found a burn victim outside the home and a man dead inside.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office says the fire was reported on Big Bear Lane at 6:33 A.M. The house was engulfed when firefighters arrived. As they fought to put out the fire, firefighters rescued a 74-year-old woman who had suffered burns and found a 78-year-old man inside. We don’t know the woman’s condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation with help from the state Department of Criminal Investigation’s Arson Bureau. That doesn’t necessarily mean arson is suspected but the specially trained investigators can look for a cause amid the destruction to the home.

Fire departments from Lakewood, Townsend, Doty, Mountain, Riverview, Crooked Lake and Suring all responded to the scene, along with County Rescue, Lakewood/Townsend Ambulance and Mountain Ambulance, and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.

