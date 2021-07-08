Mason Street Bridge: Not an easy fix

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The heavily-traveled Mason Street Bridge remains closed and stuck in the open position.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s NE Region Maintenance Supervisor says the root cause of the malfunction remains under investigation. The bridge is stuck at a 61-degree angle. Crews spent Thursday attempting to raise it to a 72-degree angle, which is considered fully vertical and safe for marine traffic passage.

A freighter passed without issue Wednesday at 4:50 p.m.

As Action 2 News first reported Wednesday, the lifts are potentially stuck due to a gear being dislodged. This problem will not be an easy fix and could take days or even weeks to repair, but the Wisconsin Department of Transportation can’t speculate on a repair timeline until it knows what the root cause of the mechanical failure was.

We asked DOT Northeast Region Maintenance Supervisor Scott Nelson how the DOT hopes to get traffic moving again over the heavily-traveled bridge and what the DOT’s current goals are since stabilizing one side of the bridge Wednesday night to make it safe for boat traffic.

“Our other objective is to get the east band up to its full lift, which is at about 72 degrees, whereas we’re stuck at 61 degrees as of right now. So that’s kind of our next phase to get from 61 to 72 which will restore the shipping canal,” Nelson said.

How to actually bring the bridge higher to make passing underneath safe for marine traffic is still up for discussion.

“We’re right now going through the scenarios of what a couple of our options are whether we’re going to be able to actually utilize the motors that are out there or go to more of a manual movement of that lift span,” Nelson said.

Many Green Bay drivers have experienced the increased traffic that this bridge being locked has caused.

“We still just know that gear is misaligned and we haven’t gotten to the correcting of that,” Nelson explained. “But we’re starting to work on that right now. “

We spoke with the Green Bay Police Department. It expects to have officers stationed at high traffic areas like the other two downtown bridges across the Fox River, particularly at the intersection of Broadway and Walnut.

A detour has also been set up from Monroe Avenue to Walnut Street and then on to Ashland Avenue. Traffic officials are asking for patience from any frustrated drivers.

“It’s summer in Wisconsin which means construction season,” the director of public works, Steve Greiner, said. “Rather than thinking that the bridge went down it’s a lot like it’s a planned construction. Seek alternate routes, we’re doing the best we can to advertise where we things folks could go.”

We will continue to follow this story as more details are brought to light.

ORIGINAL REPORT

The bridge went up shortly after 6 P.M. Tuesday for the GL Ostrander, a pusher tug, to pass through. The spans of the drawbridge became stuck at 61 degrees.

According to the DOT’s timeline, the bridge tender contacted another tender, and they tried to bring the bridge down manually. They then contacted the electrical engineering firm Faith Technologies. At 8:20 P.M., they notified state transportation authorities.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC UPDATE: it could be WEEKS before the Mason Street bridge in Green Bay is fixed. The downtown bridges (Walnut and Main) have been EXTREMELY busy--I-43 or 172 might be better options. #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/WCM4bM9M6O — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) July 8, 2021

Until the bridge is repaired, drivers can use the Walnut or Main street bridges downtown, the I-43 Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge to the north, or the Highway 172 Bridge to the south.

“We just want to secure that span so that it’s safe for marine traffic to go underneath, but the other thing that it does is it gives our inspectors a safe area to go in and do the inspections and get in to determine the root cause,” the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Northeast Region maintenance supervisor, Scott Nelson, said. “Once we determine the root cause, we’ll be able to give you a much better timeline.”

The Mason Street Bridge is also known as the Don Tilleman Bridge. The latest numbers from the DOT show it carried an average of almost 39,000 vehicles per day in 2017. It’s part of State Highway 54. It carries traffic across the Fox River, and has interchanges connecting drivers with Madison and Monroe avenues on the east side and Broadway and Ashland Avenue on the west side.

“What we do know is that some photos taken from this morning show that one of the main supports for a barring on the bridge became dislodged and the bolts sheared off holding that support in place,” said Brady Rades, a Wisconsin Department of Transportation Northeast Region bridge engineer.

The bridge was built in 1973. It had mechanical and electrical work done in 2015. In 2017, equipment was installed to operate the bridge remotely. In 2018, work was done on the flanking spans -- the part of the bridge immediately before the lifting spans.

“We have not experienced this type of failure in the past,” Rades said.

The DOT says the Mason Street Bridge received two inspections this year. On March 29, it received an annual inspection of its movable spans. On April 19 it received an inspection of the entire bridge which is routinely done every two years.

“Whenever we have maintenance on the bridges for a period of a couple of days we know that traffic is going to be heavier downtown,” the Green Bay Metro Fire Chief, David Litton, said. “Especially during rush hours our crews just adjust to that. We do this fairly regularly. So long term it’s just an inconvenience it doesn’t change what we do or how we do it. It just makes the routes a little different.”

Green Bay Alderman Brian Johnson stated Wednesday afternoon that officials with WisDOT say the bridge will be closed for an extended period of time - potentially for weeks.

Action 2 News will continue to follow this and bring you a First Alert Traffic update.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.