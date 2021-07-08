Advertisement

Gov. Evers vetoes bills financing purchase of closed paper mills

Shuttered Verso paper mill in Wisconsin Rapids
Shuttered Verso paper mill in Wisconsin Rapids(WSAW)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a bipartisan bill designed to help save two shuttered paper mills in Wisconsin Rapids and Park Falls. Also on Thursday he vetoed a measure criticized by open records advocates to create a human resources office for the Legislature, saying it would shield records from public release.

Evers says he objected to the bill financing loans to purchase the closed paper mills because it uses federal COVID-19 relief money instead of state funds. He says using the federal money would not be allowed.

He also signed a bill allowing designated local officials to shoot muskrat and beaver within 50 feet of a public road.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say drivers should avoid the area of the Mason Street Bridge due to what they are...
DOT continues investigation of Mason Street Bridge malfunction
Not wanting to be outshined by holiday fireworks, the sun blasts its biggest solar flare in...
Sun throws out largest solar flare since 2017
V.A.'s Milo C. Huempfner Outpatient Clinic in Green Bay
First Alert Investigation: VA doctor fired after investigation regarding “unprofessional conduct”
Manitowoc County Wind Tower equipment blocks roadway.
Manitowoc highway reopens after wind tower tail dolly removed
Aaron Rodgers dodges question about Packers future while playing The Match on July 6th.
Rodgers On Packers Opener: “I don’t know”

Latest News

Internet access
Sen. Baldwin wants to expand access to high-speed internet
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers sits for an interview with The Associated Press Thursday, Dec. 19,...
Gov. Evers signs state budget with one of largest tax cuts in state history
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Evers: State’s emergency rental assistance program to pay for internet in qualifying households
Learn how to make delicious recipes with award-winning Wisconsin cheese.
Legislature tries again to declare official state cheese