Advertisement

Free to raise tuition, UW regents choose not to

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. - University of Wisconsin System leaders voted Thursday against raising tuition just hours after Gov. Tony Evers signed a budget that gave them the ability to do so for the first time in years.

Republican legislators froze resident undergraduate tuition heading into the 2013-14 academic year. That was finally undone on Thursday when Evers signed a Republican-written state budget that, besides handing control of tuition back to the board, includes a $2 billion income tax cut.

Interim System President Tommy Thompson said regaining control of tuition is welcome and deserved.

Regents said little about why they chose to keep tuition flat, aside from Regent Bob Atwell calling it “a big win.”  

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say drivers should avoid the area of the Mason Street Bridge due to what they are...
DOT continues investigation of Mason Street Bridge malfunction
Not wanting to be outshined by holiday fireworks, the sun blasts its biggest solar flare in...
Sun throws out largest solar flare since 2017
V.A.'s Milo C. Huempfner Outpatient Clinic in Green Bay
First Alert Investigation: VA doctor fired after investigation regarding “unprofessional conduct”
Manitowoc County Wind Tower equipment blocks roadway.
Manitowoc highway reopens after wind tower tail dolly removed
Aaron Rodgers dodges question about Packers future while playing The Match on July 6th.
Rodgers On Packers Opener: “I don’t know”

Latest News

Police procession in Omro for K9 Andro
Police procession for Omro K9
Gov. Tony Evers visits the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay to make remarks on the state...
Democratic governor signs Republican-authored budget
Oshkosh Fire Chief Michael Stanley in dress uniform
INTERVIEW: Wisconsin's Fire Chief of the Year
Insect-size robot navigates a maze
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Insect robots